Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Redmond Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.55. The company had a trading volume of 979,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

