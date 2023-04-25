Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Shares of TXN traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,984,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,576. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.13.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

