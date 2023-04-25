TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.50

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 1160595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.