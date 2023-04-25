The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 6.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.03. 5,227,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,162,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

