The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.42. The GEO Group shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 825,503 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,345,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,668,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,822,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,398,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 177,200 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

