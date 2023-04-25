The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion to $2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

The GEO Group Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE GEO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 635,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,980. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $910.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

