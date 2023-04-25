The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

