The Procter & Gamble Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Procter & Gamble in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.31. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $163.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,766 shares of company stock worth $1,911,231. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

