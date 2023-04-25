The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $68.79. 469,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,372. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

