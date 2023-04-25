The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

