The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TRV stock opened at $179.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

