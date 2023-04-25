Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $574.30 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $561.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

