Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $296.03 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $296.03 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,113,417,347 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.