Threshold Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.47 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $317.88 million and $10.47 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03211161 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,428,906.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

