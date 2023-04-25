Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $66,888.13 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00569344 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $41,342.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

