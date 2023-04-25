Tikvah Management LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,000. Procore Technologies makes up about 4.4% of Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of PCOR traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.50. 194,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

