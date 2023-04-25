Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNPGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

