tomiNet (TOMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.66 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. tomiNet has a total market cap of $149.51 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00011002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.25903819 USD and is up 26.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,124,565.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

