TPG Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TPG)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPGGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,357% compared to the average volume of 549 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 61,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.