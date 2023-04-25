TPG Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TPG)

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,357% compared to the average volume of 549 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPG from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 61,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. TPG has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

