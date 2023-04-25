TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $948-$958 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.68 million. TransUnion also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.49-$3.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. 197,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,805. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.