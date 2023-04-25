Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

