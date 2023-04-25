TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.35

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 10971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Stories

