TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 260.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.