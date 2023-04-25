Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.47.

TRIP opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.33 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,305 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,396.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,649 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,847 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6,516.7% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

