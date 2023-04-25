TRON Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.72 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, TRON has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and approximately $174.33 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003608 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004072 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,683,940,067 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
