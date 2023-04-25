TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
TrueBlue Stock Performance
NYSE:TBI opened at $17.28 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $567.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
See Also
