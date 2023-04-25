TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

NYSE:TBI opened at $17.28 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $567.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

About TrueBlue

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TrueBlue by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

