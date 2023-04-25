Truist Financial Trims United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price to $29.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

