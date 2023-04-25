Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Raised by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,947,000 after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. 415,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

