UBS Group Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $212.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.56.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

UNP opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.42 and its 200-day moving average is $203.59. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,073,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,299 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 59.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.