UBS Group Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

