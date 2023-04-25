UBS Group Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $134.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.