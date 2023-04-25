Ultra Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $98.86 million and $2.46 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,298.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.12 or 0.00429049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00123479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00027416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003029 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31958313 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,774,328.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

