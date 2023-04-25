Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.94 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $103.21 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,243.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00424009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00121024 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027633 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002600 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 335,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.31958313 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,774,328.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.