UMA Price Tops $1.84 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00006721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $130.77 million and $6.07 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,394,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,060,147 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

