Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.85

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 921891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

