Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.85

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.82, with a volume of 921891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Unilever Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Unilever
Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.
