Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

