Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 103,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.79. 699,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

