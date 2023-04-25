Uniswap Price Hits $5.35 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $74.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00019482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00321422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012837 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.47317309 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 665 active market(s) with $69,858,506.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

