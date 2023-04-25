United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 122,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $18.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,099,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,485. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

