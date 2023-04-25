UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,572,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $456.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

