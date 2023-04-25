Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after buying an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

NYSE:UNM opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

