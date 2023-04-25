Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 176,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,690. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

