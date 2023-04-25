Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Unum Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

