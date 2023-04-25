V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in V.F. by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

