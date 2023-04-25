Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,784,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $391.60.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.