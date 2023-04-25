Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s Largest Position

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $208.39. 92,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.40 and its 200 day moving average is $208.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

