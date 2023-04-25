Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 398,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,890. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

