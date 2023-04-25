Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Wolff Financial Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.92. 75,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

