Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $157.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

