Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.76. The company had a trading volume of 426,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,022. The company has a market capitalization of $281.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

